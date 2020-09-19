Tara Sutaria’s home yoga session is all about cobra and wheel poses, Milap Zaveri takes a dig

Adding new challenges to fans workout session, Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria gave them a glimpse of her intense morning Yoga to stay fit at home amid Covid-19 quarantine and netizens were left inspired. However, as she flaunted acing the cobra and wheel poses during her morning Yoga session, her Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri took a dig that made fans double down with laughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared two pictures featuring her effortlessly nailing Bhujangasana and Chakrasana. Dressed in all white athleisure wear with a white halter-neck sports bra and a pair of matching yoga pants, Tara sported a rough bun to keep the hair off her face as she rigourously worked out in the backdrop of potted plants.

The first picture showed the Student of The Year 2 star in a reclining back-bending asana of Yoga called Bhujangasana or Cobra pose. The following picture featured her in a backbend positioned like a bridge or wheel pose of Yoga which is also called Chakrasana.

Tara captioned the pictures, “* Eats kale once * (sic).” Quick to react, Milap commented, “If you had learnt this earlier you could have avoided Raghu’s bullet “Matrix style” (sic).” For the uninitiated, Tara essayed the role of Zoya in Milap Zaveri directorial Marjaavaan where Sidharth Malhotra’s character Raghu shoots her point blank.

Taking about the complex yoga poses, Bhujangasana strengthens the spine, butt, butt muscles, chest, abdomen, shoulders, lungs and improves blood circulation while also releasing the stress in one’s body. Though it is also a useful remedy for asthma patients, it is not to be performed during an asthma attack.

As for Chakrasana, this asana helps to tone and strengthen back muscles, calf muscles and also believed to relieve tension and stress from body. This is recommended especially as people sit for long hours in front of their laptops or computer systems during work from home norm amid Covid-19 quarantine.

