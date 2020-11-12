Throwback Thursday: Milind Soman inspires fitness freaks with 2012’s picture of 1500 km run from Delhi to Mumbai

Sections
‘It was an initiative to talk about issues concerning the degradation of the environment’: Milind Soman on old pictures of his 1500 km run in 2012 which covered five states from Delhi to Mumbai in a span of 30 days

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:21 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind Soman inspires fitness freaks with 2012’s picture of 1500 km run from Delhi to Mumbai (Instagram/milindrunning)

Pumping up the netizens’ fitness mood this mid-week is Indian supermodel Milind Soman who treated fans to a set of his old pictures this throwback Thursday. The pictures are from the year 2012 when the actor ran 1500 kms and covered five states from Delhi to Mumbai in a span of 30 days.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the slew of pictures, one featuring him in a “We run green” T-shirt and flashing a bespectacled smile for the camera. The following picture featured him posing a victory sign on the road as he ran bare chested in a pair of black shorts and a pair of running shoes.

Another picture featured him binging on a watermelon by the roadside. Milind shared in the caption, “#ThrowbackThursday May 2012 - 1500km run through five states from Delhi to Mumbai in 30 days it was an initiative to talk about issues concerning the degradation of the environment (sic).” He added, “But as with all issues, talking once or twice or even 100 times doesn’t make much of a difference. Whether its our own health, or the health of the environment, we need to take positive action every day (sic).”

He concluded by motivating, “Make positive choices every moment. Buy only what you really absolutely need. Be active. Eat healthy. Reuse. Reduce. Recycle. Reinvent.... #fittertoday #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddict #runeverywhere #diwaliiscoming (sic).”

 

The Internet is witness to Indian supermodel Milind Soman ageing like fine wine and if there were any lack of proofs, the Bollywood actor’s social media handles are enough to back our claims. Ever since his 55th birthday, the Made in India star has only shared pictures of himself in a pair of black shorts as he worked out or soaked in the sunshine and the mercury has refused to come down.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

