Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fitness / Tiger Shroff’s double backflip will instantly push you to amp up your fitness goals | Watch

Tiger Shroff’s double backflip will instantly push you to amp up your fitness goals | Watch

Watch: Tiger Shroff’s uncanny ease at nailing double somersaults sets fitness enthusiasts believing that he has no bones in his body and this video is proof

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:45 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Tiger Shroff’s double backflip will instantly push you to amp up your fitness goals (Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)

As we miss breathing in free air sans a face mask, Tiger Shroff misses staying up there for a little bit longer. Standing on the ground is so ordinary or so the Baaghi 3 star made us believe as he aced double somersaults with uncanny ease and higher up in the air than usual.

While we are sure that the 30-year-old has no bones in his body, since the somersault looked too flexible to be real, the fitness enthusiasts are busy amping up their goals as the video went viral across social media handles. Donning a grey cut-sleeves T-shirt teamed with a pair of black track pants, the Bollywood hunk was seen nailing a backflip, landing on his hands and curving mid-air into another somersault backwards, this time without touching the mat he was practicing on.

Flaunting his aerial skills, Tiger captioned the video, “Wish I could stay a little while longer up there (sic)” and punctuated it with an angry and crying face emojis.

Check out Tiger’s latest somersault video here:



 



Raising the bar of fitness goals a notch higher, the actor has been regularly sharing videos of his innovative backbends, speedy somersaults and even flying kicks, all of which have brushed aside our quarantine blues these past months. Take a look at some of such videos here:

 

 

 

On the professional front, Tiger recently unveiled a power-packed poster of his forthcoming action-thriller Ganapath, in which he plays the titular role. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the action franchise’s first part will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world. The film will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Dec 04, 2020 20:01 IST
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
Dec 04, 2020 20:11 IST
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Dec 04, 2020 19:09 IST
‘Skip a meal’: Harvard expert Dr Sinclair’s tips on how to live healthy, longer
Dec 04, 2020 21:28 IST

latest news

Man sets world record for designing floral-shaped ring with 12,638 diamonds
Dec 04, 2020 21:36 IST
Sweets, crackers: BJP celebrates ‘moral victory’ in GHMC election
Dec 04, 2020 21:40 IST
First US delivery of Covid-19 vaccine will leave out many high-risk workers
Dec 04, 2020 21:28 IST
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
Dec 04, 2020 21:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.