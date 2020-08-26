Unlock 3.0: Looking to get back in shape? Include these superfoods in your diet for speedy results

The government recently announced that gyms, fitness and yoga centres can reopen, albeit with precautions in place. And this decision has made people think of resuming their exercise regime and getting back into shape. While exercise is the most important to stay fit, a well-balanced diet also plays a very crucial role. For as they say, we are what we eat.

Although we’d all love to lose weight while not compromising on what we eat, such isn’t the case. However, a few simple lifestyle changes and alterations in food habits can work wonders for us, say experts.

Nuts is something nutritionist Tripti Tandon swears by: “Almonds have the ability to cut down cravings, and also help in weight loss. Yogurt is also a very good superfood. You can add oatmeal, granola or fruits and make it a healthy bowl. You can even add berries, which are rich in antioxidants, as well as nuts, making for a healthy meal. Legumes such as black and red rajma, kala chana, soyabeans are excellent sources of protein, fibre and iron. You can make a chaat out of kala chana or rajma, as it also helps boost immunity.”

Nuts are a nutritional way to settle those hunger pangs ( Photo: Shutterstock )

“Have lots of green leafy vegetables (spinach, broccoli, etc), as they are rich in vitamins and calcium. Also, olive oil can be used, as it is rich in good fatty acids. Whole grains are also very good, as they are rich in vitamins and minerals, and lower cholesterol in the body. Onions, tomatoes and garlic are also superfoods,” she says.

However, Tandon cautions that no matter how healthy, anything in excess is not good. Insisting on portion control, she also suggests wrapping up dinner early. “If you are hungry later, you could have a fruit, some nuts, any herbal tea or a small cup of milk with cocoa,” she adds.

A key factor for weight gain during the lockdown, according to Ritika Samaddar, a senior dietitian, is binge eating and excessive snacking. “We must get back into a disciplined life. During the lockdown, people were getting up late, skipping breakfast, opting for a heavy brunch, etc. Since everyone was at home, people were cooking all sorts of dishes. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on snacking. Opt for healthier options like walnuts, sprouts or a bowl of fruits. Carry a smoothie, as you need a good amount of probiotic. Also, when you’re moving out of home, hydration becomes key. Carry detox water, chaach or fresh lime. Also, carry home-cooked food, as when you eat out, you consume unhealthy calories,” she adds.

There’s nothing quite like a healthy smoothie bowl, to satiate our taste buds ( HT Photo )

Samaddar also asserts that people should have breakfast within two hours of waking up. “The food that you have for breakfast is also important. It has to be a combination of carbohydrates with proteins. You could start your day with some lukewarm water with honey. You could also opt for ginger water, lemon water, or kadha,” she adds.

READ: Feeling sluggish? You might be dehydrated!

However, in addition to controlling our diet, it is also important to practise mindful eating, says Preeti Rao, a health and wellness expert. “Become an intuitive eater. Most people are not connected with their hunger. For example, a baby eats only when it is hungry, and only as much as it needs, with no indulgence. As we grow up, we become less intuitive of our hunger and land up eating just for taste or managing our emotions. Make sure you activate all the sensory organs when you eat. In other words, watch you food, taste your food, smell your food and observe how the food makes you feel in your body. This can happen only if we eat in peace and not with our televisions on or while looking into our phones,” she opines.

Rao also recommends opting for seasonal produce. “Every season brings with it various fruits and vegetables. With increased genetically modified foods, we now have access to our favourite fruits or vegetables all through the seasons. Seasonal fruits and vegetables have properties that suit the climate we are in. For example, summer fruits have more water, which cools the body down. Be educated about the produce you are eating,” she suggests.

Author tweets @srinidhi_gk

