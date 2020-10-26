Varun Dhawan packs impressive punches in kickboxing workout video, leaves Lin Oeding-Tiger Shroff smitten

Making Hollywood and Tinsel Town celebrities gape in awe at his fitness skills, Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan was seen flaunting his kickboxing moves this morning. The Bollywood hunk’s “Monday feels” and energetic kickboxing session left Cobra Kai director Lin Oeding and Baaghi star Tiger Shroff totally smitten along with fans on the Internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a stunning video of his power packed kickboxing practice for self-defence and general fitness. Donning a white ganjee teamed with a pair of grey shorts and black boxing gloves, Varun amped up the sporty look with a red bandana as he packed a few impressive punches on his opponent, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Beau Casper Smart.

Indulging in the stand-up combat sport, barefoot in the sand and under the canopy of tall palm trees, Varun captioned the video, “Monday feels Thank u for the pad work @linoeding @beaucaspersmart (sic).”

Quick to respond, Lin commented, “Killing it. Nice work brotha Looking forward to seeing these moves in your upcoming movies!! (sic)” while Beau Smart gushed, “Gotta get you back for that knee to the stomach (sic).” Bollywood celebs too expressed their awe as actor Huma Qureshi wrote, “Baba re baba (sic)”, Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Damnnnn (sic)” and Tiger gushed, “Speed and powerrr (sic).”

Huma, Siddhant and Lin’s comments on Varun’s kickboxing video ( Instagram/varundvn )

Casper Smart and Tiger’s comments on Varun’s kickboxing video ( Instagram/varundvn )

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine since apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins, builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter