Sections
Home / Fitness / Wanting to quit drinking alcohol? Here’s why ‘one day at a time’ works

Wanting to quit drinking alcohol? Here’s why ‘one day at a time’ works

Researchers spill the beans on why people resume heavy drinking and jeopardize their treatment and recovery and why ‘one day at a time’ works for recovering alcoholics

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Washington D.C. [USA]

‘One day at a time’ works for recovering alcoholics (Twitter/NakshiSharma)

A new brain imaging study by Yale researchers shows why the approach of ‘One day at a time’ for recovering alcoholics, for whom each day without a drink builds the strength to go on to the next, works.

Imaging scans of those diagnosed with alcohol use disorder (AUD) taken one day to two weeks after their last drink reveal associated disruptions of activity between the ventromedial prefrontal cortex and striatum, a brain network linked to decision making.

The more recent the last drink, the more severe the disruption, and the more likely the alcoholics will resume heavy drinking and jeopardize their treatment and recovery, researchers report in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

However, the researchers also found that the severity of disruption between these brain regions diminishes gradually the longer AUD subjects abstain from alcohol.



“For people with AUD, the brain takes a long time to normalize, and each day is going to be a struggle. For these people, it really is ‘one day at a time,” said Rajita Sinha, the Foundations Fund Professor of Psychiatry and professor in the Child Study Center, professor of neuroscience and senior author of the study.

The imaging studies can help reveal who is most at risk of relapse and underscore the importance of extensive early treatment for those in their early days of sobriety, Sinha said.

“When people are struggling, it is not enough for them to say, ‘Okay, I didn’t drink today so I’m good now.’ It doesn’t work that way,” Sinha said.

The study also suggests it may be possible to develop medications specifically to help those with the greatest brain disruptions during their early days of alcohol treatment.

For instance, Sinha and Yale colleagues are currently investigating whether existing high blood pressure medication can help reduce disruptions in the prefrontal-striatal network and improve chances of long-term abstinence in AUD patients.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saif opens up about being attacked twice at a nightclub in Delhi
Aug 28, 2020 17:13 IST
FDA warns against hand sanitizers looking like drinks sold the in US
Aug 28, 2020 17:13 IST
Vital signs of volunteers administered with Oxford Covid-19 vaccine normal, three more get doses in Pune
Aug 28, 2020 17:14 IST
CBI books ex-NIA office for illegally procuring call detail records to help IRS officer, wife
Aug 28, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.