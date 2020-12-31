Watch: Covid-recovered Kriti Sanon ends 2020 with fitness trend of the year – Pilates, read benefits of the exercise inside

If we were not preparing banana bread, kadha or Dalgona coffee in the kitchen, we were definitely burning those unwanted calories on our Yoga mat during the lockdown months of 2020 and Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon was no different. Pilates has undoubtedly been the fitness trend of the year with various celebrities turning to the hundreds, the criss-cross or the shoulder bridge even at home if not on the Reformer and Kriti too decided to get her “strength back post Covid” with the same workout.

As the lockdown lifted, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala was seen brushing the dust off her gym and pilates studio which was soon filled with regular presence of Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry, Vaani Kapoor and other divas. As soon as she recovered from the coronavirus, Kriti too hit Yasmin’s gym and recently shared a video which gives fans a glimpse of her Pilates workout.

Donning a purple sports bra that matched with her pair of socks, Kriti teamed them with a pair of black Yoga pants and pulled back her hair into a knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous exercise session. Hanging from the bars of the Pilates Reformer, Kriti worked on her core.

“Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end!This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realise that I am much stronger than I thought I was! (sic),” she shared in the caption. The Bachchan Panday actor added, “Getting my strength back post Covid! Had to end the year with my fav form of workout: Pilates with my favvvv person @yasminkarachiwala #PilatesIsLove (sic).”

Benefits:

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do, without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

Apart from developing muscle tone and building strength and flexibility, Pilates has several other benefits including the potential to increase fat loss and leading to a more toned lean-looking physique. It not only increases resilience but also shapes up mental wellness extensively.

