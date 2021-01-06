Sections
Watch: Katrina Kaif’s Wednesday workout is leg day at gym, sweats it out to Kanye West’s Monster track

Katrina Kaif exercises with Yasmin Karachiwala on Kanye West’s famous Monster track and her workout video from the gym is all the fitness motivation we need to get back into shape after the holiday week | Watch

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:22 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Katrina’s Wednesday workout is leg day at gym, sweats it out to Kanye West’s song (Instagram/katrinakaif)

Those looking for a workout motivation to keep procrastinations at bay, search no further as Katrina Kaif’s latest video is sure to set you sprinting towards the gym. Giving a glimpse of her Wednesday workout, the Bharat star was seen working on her legs alongside celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala to Kanye West’s famous Monster track and that is all the fitness motivation we need to get back into shape after the holiday week.

Taking to her social media handle later, Katrina shared the video featuring her in all-black athleisure wear and hair pulled back in her signature sleek ponytail to keep her tresses off her face. Completing her sporty look with a pair of grey Reebok running shoes, Katrina held a kettlebell in each hand as she climbed up and down a bench.

Standing with both feet together, Katrina moved forward and stepped up on the bench with her right leg while bringing the left one up to her belly level. Stepping down, the diva knelt on her left leg while pulling back the right one simultaneously and holding the kettlebells parallel to her torso all through the exercise.

She shared in the video’s caption, “Leg day getting back into it with @yasminkarachiwala ( can’t see u) but u always with me setting the pace (sic).” The video instantly grabbed close to 4 lakh views while still going strong.

 

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

