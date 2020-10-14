Watch: Mandira Bedi’s Wednesday workout is all about acing the Surya Namaskar

Giving our gloomy feeds a breather this mid-week, Saaho actor Mandira Bedi shared a glimpse of her intense workout session at home. Looking radiant like the sun, Mandira shared a fitness video of herself practicing the Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandira shared the video featuring her in a bright mustard sports bra teamed with black Yoga pants. Exercising in open space with potted plants in the backdrop, Mandira encouraged fans to workout and leave procrastinations at bay.

Beginning with the namaste pose, the diva was seen bending backwards with her hands folded and shifting from a standing position to the downward and upward dog poses. Mandira captioned the video, “#namaskar I am learning everyday! Feel free to tell me how to do it better (sic).”

Dedicated to the vedic-hindu solar deity Surya, the Yoga asana involves a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses that together complete a Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation. These 12 steps are performed in the order that involve Pranamasana (prayer pose), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (lunge pose), Chaturanga Dandasana (plank pose), Ashtanga Namaskara (eight limbed pose), Bhujangasana (cobra pose), Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (high lunge pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose) and again Pranamasana (prayer pose).

This Yoga asana is known to strengthen one’s back as well as the muscles. Performing Surya Namaskar also helps in getting a glowing skin as it improves blood circulation.

Other benefits for the exercise include bringing down the body’s blood sugar levels, improving the metabolism and ensuring regular menstrual cycle for women.

Ancient yogis believe that this asana also activates the second brain which is called the Manipura Chakra or the Solar plexus and is located in the navel area. As a result, an individual’s creative and intuitive abilities are believed to increase.