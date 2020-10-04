Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fitness / Watch: Salman Khan looks like ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding in latest fitness video

Watch: Salman Khan looks like ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding in latest fitness video

‘Be strong’: Salman Khan’s advice to fans, as he gives a glimpse of his low cable cross over workout, sets the Internet on fire | Watch

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:44 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Salman Khan looks like ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding in latest fitness video (Instagram/beingsalmankhan)

Even at 54, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s perfectly muscled body is the envy of fitness enthusiasts and the actor’s latest workout video only added to the steam. Having launched the fitness equipment called ‘Being Strong’, which encompasses a worldwide range of fitness products, Salman was seen promoting the ‘complete family training machine’ as he sweat it out on the same.

Being Strong’s Instagram handle, treated netizens to Salman’s jaw-dropping robust exercise session and the Internet was instantly on fire. Looking like the ‘Sultan’ of bodybuilding, Salman donned all black athleisure wear as he did low cable cross over workout.

The very effective isolation exercise involves a cable stack to target the upper portion of the pectoral muscles and works on all portions of the chest in upper-body. The combination with presses or flyes from other angles is used for chest-focused muscle-building workouts.

Check out Salman’s latest workout video here:



 



The elbows should be kept slightly bent to generate more power and to get a better contraction in the chest as the exercise stretches the chest muscles under load. This can lead to greater muscle gain.

To decrease the front deltoid involvement and keep tension on the chest, it is recommended to use light to moderate weights.

Instructions for beginners:

Stand in the centre of the cable machine and grab the handles with each hand after attaching two single grips to two low cable pulleys. Place one foot forward, bend your knees slightly and then lift both cables upward at about head level while keeping the arms extended to the midline of your body.

Remember to contract your chest at the same time and exhale during this step of the exercise. Inhale while lowering your arms back to starting position slowly.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Oct 04, 2020 14:43 IST
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Oct 04, 2020 14:59 IST
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
Oct 04, 2020 15:16 IST
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
Oct 04, 2020 14:11 IST

latest news

Cat tries on various hats made out of its own fur. Results are hilarious
Oct 04, 2020 15:17 IST
Regional rural banks incur net loss of Rs 2,206 crore in FY20
Oct 04, 2020 15:15 IST
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Digvijay Singh for contempt of court
Oct 04, 2020 15:05 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 live: Second session of exam underway
Oct 04, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.