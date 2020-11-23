Watch: Sanjana Sanghi trains on landing robust kicks for her upcoming action thriller with Aditya Roya Kapur

Fans can’t keep calm and we don’t blame them as Aditya Roy Kapur announced his next project, OM - The Battle Within, which will star Sanjana Sanghi opposite him and will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son, Kapil. Giving a glimpse of her action preparations, Sanjana shared a video from her training session recently, before she begins shooting next month for the upcoming thriller with the Bollywood hunk.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana shared the video featuring her in a full sleeves black tee and a pair of black athleisure wear, with her hair pulled back in a high pony tail to keep her long tresses off her face during the intense workout session. The video shows Sanjana ditch her timid Kizie Basu character from Dil Bechara and nail an aggressive look while landing a neat and robust kick for the Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios production.

Sanjana shared in the caption, “KICKED. Humbled. And so grateful to finally be sharing with you all my excitement of being & becoming the incredibly inspiring Kavya, and embarking on my next journey of #Om - The Battle Within. With the best team! @adityaroykapur - LETS DO THIS! (sic).”

Sanjana essays the role of Kavya who will be reportedly shown as a responsible, sharp, brave, confident, hardworking, and empathetic girl, “nothing like we’ve ever seen before on celluloid.” Asserting her new on-screen character to be one that all “young girls in India aspires to be”, Sanjana had gushed, “I’m so excited to bring her to life, and I know I’m going to learn so much from her I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine.”

Sanjana promises that the movie is “a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges.”

