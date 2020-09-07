Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to break monotony in Yoga through latest fitness video

Just when we thought Yoga was too simple to look forward to on a daily basis, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra left us pumped up for our next exercise session with a new twist to her daily morning routine. Being her own Monday motivation, Shilpa showed fans and fitness freaks how to break monotony in Yoga.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a video giving her 17.7 million followers a sneak peek into her intensive workout session. Donning a mauve halter neck tee which was knotted at the waist, Shilpa teamed it with a pair of yoga pants.

Pulling back her hair in a loose bun, Shilpa accessorized the look with a pair of black sweatbands as she stood ready and calm on a yoga mat spread out in the garden. She then practiced the Prasarita Padottanasana and its variations.

Explaining the reason behind giving a twist to her regular exercise session, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “It is very important to begin something with a clear mind and a positive attitude. It could be a new venture, a new task or a new day. The best way for me to start my day and week is with Yoga. But, one can’t keep doing the same routine week-on-week (sic).”

Prasarita Padottanasana is a wide-legged forward bend with outstretched limbs. Revealing the benefits of this Yoga asana, Shilpa shared, “These asanas work predominantly on the lower body, strengthening the spine, core, and legs; but also calms the mind... stretching the hamstring, calves, and glutes (sic).”

She added, “It also helps improve digestion and tones the abdominal muscles. This routine may look very simple to perform, but they are extremely effective (sic).”

Brushing aside our Monday blues with the right dose of motivation, Shilpa’s video instantly grabbed over 5 lakh views while still going strong.

