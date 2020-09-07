Watch: Urvashi Rautela’s video of ‘commando pull-ups workout’ and its details is perfect Monday motivation

Making our jaws drop and yet leave us motivated to hit the grind this Monday, Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela shared a video nailing the “commando pull-ups workout” like a pro. The quarantine has been hard for all of us as we juggle health priorities, family expectations and career all from the confines of our homes but Urvashi got out fitness routine sorted for the day as she encouraged us with her latest fitness video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi gave her 30.5 million followers a sneak peek into her intensive exercise session. Donning a grey halter-neck sports bra, paired with black yoga pants, Urvashi had her back to the camera as she flaunted the pull-ups effortlessly.

In the caption, Urvashi explained about the different back muscles. While Latissimus dorsi is the “largest upper back muscle that runs from the mid-back to under the armpit and shoulder blade”, Trapezius is “located from your neck out to both shoulders”, Thoracic erector spinae are “the three muscles that run along your thoracic spine” and Infraspinatus muscle “assists with shoulder extension and is located on the shoulder blade”.

The diva spilled the beans on the benefits of commando pull-ups workout in the caption too. “Strengthen the back muscles, strengthen the arm and shoulder muscles, improve grip strength, improve overall body strength and fitness level, improve physical health and mental health, challenge your muscles,” Urvashi wrote.

Not surprisingly, the video grabbed over 1.6 million views while still going strong. All you’ve got to do while trying commando pull-ups workout is to make sure that your trunk doesn’t rotate during the move by squeezing your abs.

