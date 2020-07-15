Sections
Taking boring out of bread

Your leftover loaf of bread is super versatile and it can be used to make various fun dishes in just a few minutes. Here are 4 such easy recipes to go for when hunger strikes.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:17 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Bread Pudding (Instagram/foodnotestories)

The fragrance of freshly baked bread—handmade, aromatically yeasty, with a just out of the oven texture of crunchy air - is simply divine. A culinary favourite, a loaf of bread or basket is sure to be in every household. But is it just used to make sandwiches or toast? Well, there are many delicious and easy dishes one can make with the versatile bread. Here’s how you can make bread fun:

Bruschetta: You don’t need to make the cliche bruschetta with basil and tomatoes. Just take a slice of bread, spread Sriracha sauce or any other sauce that you like. Add leftover vegetables over it, top it with cheese and put it in the oven. Let it bake till the cheese melts and spreads all over the bread. Sprinkle oregano and enjoy the meal.

Bread mix: In a pan, add oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts and let it crackle. Now add chopped onions, carrots, beans and any vegetables that you like. Let it cook, add salt, pepper and red chilli. Now add toasted bread cut into small squares. Mix it well and enjoy the meal for breakfast.

Bread katori sprouts: Line the bread in a muffin mould or katori, keep it in the oven for 15 minutes till the bread cooks - becomes stiff- and takes the shape of the mould. Now inside the bread katori, add sprout chat - sprouts mixed with onion, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Squeeze a lemon and mix well- and enjoy the meal as a quick snack.



Bread Pudding: Break bread into small pieces into a baking pan. Add melted butter, raisins and walnuts over it. In a medium mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Beat and drizzle over bread. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes, pour on top some maple syrup, add chopped fruits and serve.

