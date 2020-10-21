Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fitness / Women taking cholesterol-lowering medications less likely to die from cancer: Study

Women taking cholesterol-lowering medications less likely to die from cancer: Study

A study on women diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma has revealed that the more consistently women took prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease which suggests that the drugs may have anti-tumour effects.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Washington [US]

Cholesterol medications linked to lower cancer-related deaths in women, finds study (Twitter/HealthyNews2day)

Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, were less likely to die from cancer, according to an analysis published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The analysis included 20-046-11-719 and 6,430 women in Australia who were diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, respectively, from 2003 to 2013. The women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.

The more consistently women took these medications in the year after being diagnosed with cancer, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease, suggesting that the drugs may have anti-tumour effects.

“If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications -- primarily statins -- could be repurposed as adjuvant therapy to improve cancer prognosis,” said co-author Jia-Li Feng, BMed, MMed, PhD, of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Oct 21, 2020 13:23 IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
Oct 21, 2020 13:34 IST

latest news

New study shows one way to prevent cancer
Oct 21, 2020 14:26 IST
Salman Khan’s brother Sohail buys Lanka Premier League’s Kandy franchise
Oct 21, 2020 14:25 IST
Nehu Da Vyah song: Neha, Rohanpreet kick off wedding festivities
Oct 21, 2020 14:22 IST
Emergency parole is to prevent spread of Covid-19 in jails, not to empty prisons: Bombay HC
Oct 21, 2020 14:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.