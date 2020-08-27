Yami Gautam is giving us all major fitness goals through yoga

Unlike rigorous exercises such as a HIIT session or fast-paced aerobics, yoga is a sure-shot way to burn fat fast and also keep it at bay. (Yami Gautam/Instagram)

The regular practice of yoga can ensure good holistic health in terms of a healthy body and mind. When the mind is at peace, it also helps to maintain top-notch emotional health. It also helps promote weight loss even though it’s a misunderstanding that the passive nature of yoga asanas may not reflect on the inches and weight. With a healthy diet to aid regular yoga practice, it all becomes easier. Unlike rigorous exercises such as a HIIT session or fast-paced aerobics, yoga is a sure-shot way to burn fat fast and also keep it at bay.

According to a research published online by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, “Weekly sessions of yoga with each session lasting between 20 and 90 minutes over a period of around 2.5 months, on average may help ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues.”

In a series of Instagram posts, actor Yami Gautam is seen practicing yoga poses and has captioned the pictures with the name of the asana and its benefits.

In one of the earlier posts, Yami talks about her neck injury and the decision to take “baby steps” in the practice of yoga. She says,”Having suffered a serious neck injury, Iv always had to be extra cautious - esp owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance , workout, non stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc etc & this list is endless, resonates with being an actor... somehow it’s always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface & rather conditioning your ownself to bear it & like its said,,,the show must go on...

But this lockdown, I got to explore something which I couldn’t before ! Everytime I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue.. but this time I self-tutored my way through & allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before ! This lockdown was not about ‘looking fit’ or ‘ workout of the day’ ... it was the time where I listened & just went with the flow ! I am no expert (which you shall clearly see in the images😋) ! I took my first baby step towards this journey, which shall not stop ...”

The Uri actor followed this up with Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose, Krounchasana, Dhanurasana and others.

She tops the posts up with inspirational yoga-related quotes which are a lesson on motivation for everyone contemplating keeping their health above everything else and making yoga a daily practice.

