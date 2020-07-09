Yo Yo Honey Singh: Meri wife apne hath mein chhadi pakad kar cardio karati hai mujhse

Rapper-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh took his fans by surprise when he flaunted his fit body and posted a series of pictures on Instagram last week.However, it hasn’t been an easy journey for Singh to achieve this toned body, as he admits that ever since he made a comeback with his single Makhna in 2017, he hasn’t been in the “right shape”. He tells us, “Since that time, my fans were not exactly happy with my body, and were pushing me to get back in shape.”

From chole bhature and butter chicken to beetroot tikki and gluten-free food

So, for the last two years, Singh has been trying hard to get back in shape and following extreme workout sessions, changing his diet habits, which has seen the self-confessed street food lover stay away from his favourites — chole bhature, butter chicken and mutton curry in “Punjabi style” — and switch to a gluten free and carb free diet that includes sprouts and beetroot tikki.

“Until two years back, I had a lot of issues related to digestions and acidity. My dietician asked me to stay away from dairy products and wheat, and strictly no carbs. So for one year now, I don’t have breakfast, lunch or dinner. My meals are divided into small portions during the day, and main tukdon mein khata hoon or sabka swaad leta hoon,” he says.

Elated with the results, Singh wants to keep it this way for some time now and has decided to stay from any cheat days. “I’m really happy with the kind of shape I’m in, so, there’ll be no cheat days for a while. I haven’t had butter chicken in over four months now, and I think my last plate of chole bhature was six months back. And I am not going to have them anytime soon,” he quips

The two-way fight: Mental and physical

The result of this disciplined routine was evident, when Singh shared his recent pictures in the gym looking fitter and healthier. “But it wasn’t easy,” he says, and reveals that the medication he has been taking to treat his bipolar disorder, had affected his physical health greatly.

“The medicines contained a lot of sodium and lithium that affect your thyroid and weight. It was a two way fight. On a mental level, to fight the illness I was taking medicines, and then to fight its side effects, I had to work out. Working out became twice as hard, because you’ve to work harder if you want to see a positive change in your body,” he adds.

Disciplined workout regime, thanks to the family

Singh further shares that his family’s support helped him achieve his dream. “Both my mom and my dad do yoga, everyday. They also teach it to people for free. So, they’re a lot disciplined when it comes to physical health. They pushed me, kept me disciplined and encouraged me to keep working hard,” he recounts.

Talking about what all training he underwent, the singer adds, “I did kick-boxing and a lot of functional training. I used to stay away from cardio, but my wife, Shalini, made sure I do that as well. Hath mein chhadi pakad kar cardio karati hai mujhse (laughs). And because of that, I started focusing on cardio and started doing things like sprints and other exercises.”

Staying positive is the key

Having undergone this physical transformation, Singh is in a happy state of mind. “Its imperative for any performer to stay fit, because you’re on stage, singing, dancing, shouting at the top of your voice. I’m really looking forward to some crazy concerts,” he says, adding that he shared photos of his transformation to inspire people.

“You’ve to look at things from only a positive perspective. When you look at your tummy in the mirror, don’t think negatively. It should motivate you to work harder. Similarly, when I see my biceps in the mirror, it should motivate me to work harder, and get the best results possible,” he ends.

