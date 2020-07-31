Food adds positive flavours to tough times: Sanjeev Kapoor

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor feels that with a series of festivities around we definitely need to utilise the occasion to enjoy as well as make it a healthier, positive celebration.

As we are all set to celebrate Bakrid, Friendship Day and Rakshabandhan back-to-back, talking about staying positive and upbeat, he said, “Due to the ongoing pandemic there is a lot of fear and stress everywhere so at this point of time any kind of celebration is most welcome. As all the celebrations in this period is largely with our family and at home, what we have seen of late is that food is adding positivity to these tough times. Home cooking and eating together has become order of the day .”

It’s great thing that three occasions are falling together and it’s time to be together in a responsible way, he said. “Festivity plays a big role in bringing positivity in our lives. And three back-to-back occasions are like ‘ek ticket main teen mazey’. In a secular country like India, no matter what religion it belongs to we celebrate it together. Friendship Day has nothing to do with religion but it gives people opportunity to show love and celebrate, which is absolutely a great way. On Eid we crave for biryani-sewain, for gujhiya on Holi, for cake on Christmas and so on…”

The masterchef suggests that people can add own touch to the traditional cuisine. “Festival food is symbolic and takes special efforts to be made. I feel this year maybe say it differently with some modern touch. Like dresses have changed over a period of time we need to reinvent same traditional food.”

Sanjeev suggests that traditional dishes can be given some interesting twists. “Maybe one can make a healthier biryani with brown rice or add veggies to it to make it better. Many old followings we take as a thumbs rule and don’t try to bring any change. Whereas what I believe is that we must be flexible to make it healthier and relevant as per the day.”

He gives an example. “Hundred years back we used to prepare dishes with principles of pickling as then we had no refrigerators so we used more oil and spices. Today, scenario has changed so we make it with less ghee and butter or use lean meat in dishes. Honey can be used in sweets and so on. During celebration we are like ‘tiyohaar roz-roz toh nahi aata hai’ (festivals don’t come every day) and we become carefree and hog on so it’s better to make the same dishes marginally healthier and enjoy eating guilt free,” he added.