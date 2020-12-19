Food joints hope to ring in New Year with a plateful of biz

After a slow start in the unlock phase, Lucknow’s dine-in and food delivery service has started warming up, courtesy the festival season. With Christmas festivities just few days away and people ready to ring in 2021, the food and beverage industry is looking forward to a positive start.

A quick evening stroll at city’s popular joints gives an insight on how restaurants are geared up to welcome the guests and serve them.

On a positive note, popular joint Royal Café has increased its capacity to 60% of its original capacity. “Thermal scans, touch-free cooking menu, sanitised plates on warmers, covered glasses and back-end sanitisation is giving confidence to our patrons. In October-November we had 45% footfall which has now reached to 75%. We hope within a fortnight we will clock 90% covers,” said its corporate chef, Saurabh Sinha.

The welcome desk at Boombox greets with thermal scanning followed by taking note of contact details. Hand sanitisers and foot-mats are in place. Every table has pouch sanitiser. “Staffed is daily scanned for temperature and blood-oxygen level. We encourage patrons for barcode scanning menu, contactless service and digital payment. Following protocols, we were sold-off on Halloween and we expect same on X’mas and New Year days,” said its co-partner Gaurav Singh.

Visit Oudh Gymkhana Club, members and guests have to go through scanning and sanitising. The food and bar staff members are seen wearing face shield, mask and gloves. The tables setting are spread out at the sprawling club.

Klub Bigg Boss and Sura Vie restaurant owner RK Jaiswal says it has been an up and down journey so far. “My hotel has given a good business in marriage season but at food business is still unpredictable. After Diwali season there has been a slight dip. We hope with news of vaccines coming early, cases going down and new year festivities ahead there is some positivity,” he said.

To increase footfall and get volumes Chill & Grill restaurant has floated candle light dinners. “We have launched pocket friend menu meals for dine-in and home delivery. We have introduced membership schemes which enable patrons to get subsidized rates for food and drinks throughout the year,” said consultant chef Zulfiqar Hussain.

Recently opened joint Home Sweet Home has started getting packed house during daytime and have introduced events in evening hoping better results, said Radhika Halwasia.

Food joint Handi Haat, that opened in the unlock phase, too is witnessing positive sales. “We have expanded our menu and introduced some good regional cuisine for foodies,” said Sumit Ghosh.

As years comes to end their lot of optimism. “Industry is recovering and we hope to better sales towards the end of the month and in 2021,” said Manoj Bachani of Richi Rich restaurant.