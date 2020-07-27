14 records Liverpool have broken in the 2019-20 season

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, teammates and staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool’s first English league title in 30 years has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance. Following are the records they have broken this season:

* Juergen Klopp’s side sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18) who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

* Liverpool became the first team to win the league in eight different decades -- 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2020s.

* Liverpool’s 3-1 victory against Newcastle United was their 32nd win of the season, equalling City’s record for most victories in a Premier League campaign.

* Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on July 5 extended their record of successive home wins in the league to 24. The previous record was City’s mark of 20. Klopp’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley the following week to end the run.

* When they beat West Ham United in February it was their 18th consecutive league win, equalling Manchester City’s record. They lost their next game at Watford.

* Beat Southampton 4-0 on Feb. 1 to move 22 points clear of City at the top of the table for the biggest lead in Premier League history. That grew to 25 points after a 1-0 victory against Norwich City later that month.

* Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 11 meant they set a new record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues (61).

* They won their next six games to swell their points tally to 79 from their first 27 matches, before losing 3-0 at Watford.

* With their win at Tottenham, Liverpool set the record for most points gained across a 38-match spell in the Premier League (104), surpassing 102-point stretches by City and Chelsea.

* Liverpool had beaten 18 of the 19 teams in the league heading into their match against West Ham on Jan. 29. A 2-0 victory against the Hammers marked the first time they had defeated every team in a single top-flight campaign in the club’s 127-year history.

* Liverpool won 18 of their 19 games at Anfield, matching the achievements of Chelsea (2005-06), City (2011–12, 2018–19) and United (2010-11).

* Liverpool picked up 55 points from home games this season, the joint-most alongside Chelsea (2005-06), United (2010-11) and City (2011-12).

* Liverpool beat Newcastle on the final day of the season to set a new club record of 14 away wins in a league campaign.

* Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen between 2000-01 and 2002-03 when the Egyptian striker scored in a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.