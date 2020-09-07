Sections
2 Man City players test positive for virus

City says “everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Manchester

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.

City says “everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.” City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.

