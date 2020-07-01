2013 FA Cup winners Wigan enter bankruptcy protection

Sections
Wigan are 14th in the League Championship with six games remaining of the season that restarted, without fans being allowed into matches, after a three-month break because of the pandemic

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:53 IST

By Associated Press,

Wigan Athletic players celebrate after defeating Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final. (Getty Images)

Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winner now in the second division, has entered bankruptcy protection due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, only a month after being taken over by a Hong Kong-based consortium.

The northwest England club is 14th in the League Championship with six games remaining of the season that restarted, without fans being allowed into matches, after a three-month break because of the pandemic.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures this season and to urgently find interested parties to save Wigan Athletic FC and the jobs of the people who work for the club,” Begbies Traynor, the business recovery company, said in a statement. “Obviously the suspension of the Championship season due to Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the recent fortunes of the club.

“Wigan Athletic has been a focal point and source of pride for the town since 1932 and anyone who is interested in buying this historic sporting institution should contact the joint administrators directly.”



The club was relegated from the Premier League in 2013 - the same year they shocked Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Wigan dropped down into third-tier League One in 2015 but made an immediate return to the Championship. The club reported losses of 9.2 million pounds ($11 million) last year.

