4 players at French club Toulouse test positive for virus

Toulouse said it has taken “the strictest measures to ensure that the professional group can prepare in complete safety, with the health of the players, coaching staff and personnel remaining the club’s priority.”

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:09 IST

By Associated Press, Toulouse

Four players on French soccer team Toulouse have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday. Toulouse, which has been relegated to the second division for next season, said the testing was conducted Monday to ensure the safety of players and staff ahead of the resumption of training.

The identities of the players were not revealed. According to team doctor Patrick Flamant, they have been placed in isolation. The rest of the staff and players will undergo further testing after six days.

“Social distancing and preventive measures will be applied, including the introduction of sign-posted routes,” Toulouse said. “Contact between players remains prohibited, both on and off the field.”



