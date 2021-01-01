Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / 5 Man City players isolating after contracting COVID-19

5 Man City players isolating after contracting COVID-19

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, City has returned to training after the virus outbreak led to the postponement of Monday’s Premier League match against Everton.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Manchester City's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. (Pool via REUTERS)

Five Manchester City players are continuing to isolate and won’t be available for the game against Chelsea after contracting the coronavirus, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, City has returned to training after the virus outbreak led to the postponement of Monday’s Premier League match against Everton.

The club has only identified forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker as having contracted COVID-19.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Friday that there have been a “couple” of positive cases among the club’s staff but players weren’t infected.



The Premier League has said it has no plans to suspend the competition despite rising infections nationally caused by a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the league, criticizing the late decision to postpone the match against Fulham around three hours before Wednesday’s 6 p.m. kickoff after a coronavirus outbreak at its London rival.

“I felt (it was) unprofessional, but that is the way it was,” Mourinho said Friday.

“We were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn’t play and that is disruptive of what is a week of work.

“Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game.” Tottenham hosts Leeds on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Can’t say if Jan 4 meeting with farmers will be final: Agriculture minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
by Shishir Gupta
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
by Rahul Singh
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

585 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Dhankhar says nation apprehensive of violent elections in Bengal
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Babar Azam named ‘Most Valuable Cricketer’ in PCB Awards
by hindustantimes.com
Rise in fuel sales in 2020 shows signs of economic recovery, says Indian Oil Corporation
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.