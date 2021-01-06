Sections
Home / Football / AC Milan’s Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19

AC Milan’s Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19

“The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today. The health authorities were promptly informed,” a club statement read.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:29 IST

By Reuters, ROME

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 23, 2020 AC Milan's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo (REUTERS)

AC Milan have announced that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A game against Juventus. The two players, who featured in Sunday’s 2-0 league win away to Benevento, underwent molecular swab tests on Tuesday before the home clash with the Italian champions.

“The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today. The health authorities were promptly informed,” a club statement read.

“All team members were subjected to a further test today with negative results.”

Serie A leaders AC Milan, who remain unbeaten thi s season, will also be without suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali and injured players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia.

Juventus wing-backs Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro also tested positive for COVID-19 before the game, where Andrea Pirlo’s side will look to reduce a 10-point gap to Milan.

