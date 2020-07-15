Sections
Home / Football / After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade

After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade

The German manager had responded with a video message and said during a news conference on Tuesday that Akinfenwa would also be part of their title celebration when it happens.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST

By Reuters, London

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (REUTERS)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he has invited Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa to their Premier League title parade shortly after sending the forward a congratulatory message for sealing promotion to the Championship.

After Wanderers beat Oxford United in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Monday to secure their place in the English second-tier for the first time, Akinfenwa had joked in his post-match interview that Klopp could “hit me up on WhatsApp”.

The German manager had responded with a video message and said during a news conference on Tuesday that Akinfenwa would also be part of their title celebration when it happens.

“When it’s possible, in the future ... he is invited for the parade, 100% ... I saw he was sitting in the team meeting in a Liverpool kit, which I thought was really funny,” Klopp said.



“I watched the game ... yes he responded, he sent a video back,” Klopp added, without giving details. “At least a few things in life should stay private. It was nice, he was obviously really happy.”

Following Monday’s game, Akinfenwa had reflected about his journey from being “technically unemployed” after helping AFC Wimbledon reach English soccer’s third tier in 2016 to being promoted to the Championship with Wanderers four years later.

“I just enjoy these kind of stories ... as a player I was in similar situations,” Klopp said. “Football meant everything to me before somebody thought ‘it’s worth giving him some money for it’, and that has never changed.

“I always will love this game because you can fulfil your own dreams, it just depends on the dreams.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WhatsApp recovers from outage disabling service for some
Jul 15, 2020 11:30 IST
After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade
Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST
Oldest MLA on Pilot’s side, Bhanwarlal Sharma, has made attempts to topple govt earlier too
Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST
In a first, Uttarakhand develops ‘Green’ Ramayana Park, with plant species associated with Lord Rama
Jul 15, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.