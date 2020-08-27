Sections
Home / Football / AIFC and Football Coaches Australia sign MoU for development of game

AIFC and Football Coaches Australia sign MoU for development of game

Another notable point in the MoU is introduction of standard contracts for coaches within their country which set out the agreed minimum employment conditions and a structured and resourced process for termination of employment.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (File)

The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Football Coaches Australia (FCA) to assist each other in development of football in the two countries. According to a statement issued by AIFC, the two bodies will look to encourage the involvement of more female coaches and increase access to football for all participants.

Another notable point in the MoU is introduction of standard contracts for coaches within their country which set out the agreed minimum employment conditions and a structured and resourced process for termination of employment.

“After supporting each other in our journey to equip and educate our coaches, with this agreement we look forward to working together for the betterment of our coaches,” AIFC Director Dinesh Nair said. “In the past year, we have engaged with each other by conducting coaches’ workshop, webinars etc. Making it official will help us learn from each other, share best practices and also grow together,” added Nair.

Football Coaches Australia Chief Executive, Glenn Warry said, “There are a number of potential opportunities for both parties to collectively advance professional development, employment, cultural and commercial opportunities for football coaches.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Take a look into Vidya Balan’s house in the suburbs of Mumbai
Aug 27, 2020 16:54 IST
COVID-19 drives robotic surgery for patients
Aug 27, 2020 16:49 IST
GST severely hit due to Covid-19 pandemic, says Centre
Aug 27, 2020 16:54 IST
Rhea says she saw Sushant’s body for few seconds: ‘I touched his feat’
Aug 27, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.