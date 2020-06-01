Sections
Home / Football / AIFF asks East Bengal to inform them about change in ownership

AIFF asks East Bengal to inform them about change in ownership

As per sources in the know, Quess are willing to transfer back the sporting rights to East Bengal and are working on documents for the same.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:17 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Kolkata

Kolkata, India-Dec 16, 2018: East Bengal celebrates 3-2 victory over Mohun Bagan at the I-League match, at Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, December 16, 2018. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked city football giants East Bengal to officially inform them about their change in ownership after the I-League club and their investor Quess parted ways on Sunday.

“We have asked them to officially tell us about the change in ownership. This is in line with the (AFC club) licensing requirements,” a top official told IANS on Monday.

In July 2018, Bangalore-based Quess Corp Ltd had signed an agreement with East Bengal club, leading to the formation of a new entity called Quess East Bengal FC Pvt. Ltd (QEBFC). It acquired 70 per cent stakes.

The new entity was transferred all the sporting rights including the right to participate in the I-League.



As per sources in the know, Quess are willing to transfer back the sporting rights to East Bengal and are working on documents for the same.

The legal criteria for a club to apply for the AFC license says that the license applicant will have to submit a legally valid declaration, clearly stating the ownership structure and control mechanism of the club.

East Bengal finished runners-up in the 2018-19 I-League, but their performance dipped in the 2019-2020 season with their relation also straining with Quess.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign players of East Bengal were stuck in Kolkata for an extended period before most of them flew back home.

Three foreigners — midfielder Kassim Aidara (France), defender Johnny Acosta (Costa Rica) and a member of the support staff, Spaniard Carlos Nodar are still in Kolkata and have been asked to vacate their accommodation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020 released at tpsc.gov.in
Jun 01, 2020 14:29 IST
Mumbai suburbs experience cloudy sky, light showers
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Protests form across US demanding end to police violence
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Neurological symptoms of coronavirus infection decoded
Jun 01, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.