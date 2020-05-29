Sections
Home / Football / AIFF decides to delay start of upcoming domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic

AIFF decides to delay start of upcoming domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic

“In view of the current situation of pandemic, we are unsure as to when things would go back to normal and sports can be played again in the country. Hence, AIFF has decided to postpone the start date of the upcoming season i.e. 2020-21 season and its first registration period till further notice,” the AIFF said.

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee, New Delhi

File photo of Indian football team probables during Thursday’s training session at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. (AIFF)

The All India Football Federation on Friday decided to delay the start date of the domestic season till further notice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular sent to all its members, the AIFF said it was done by following the guidelines issued by the world body FIFA as well as those by the Indian government.

“In view of the current situation of pandemic, we are unsure as to when things would go back to normal and sports can be played again in the country. Hence, AIFF has decided to postpone the start date of the upcoming season i.e. 2020-21 season and its first registration period till further notice,” the AIFF said.

“The same shall be declared through a separate circular,” it said in the circular titled ‘COVID-19 Football Regulatory Issues in India’.



Last year, the Indian Super League began on October 20 while the I-League started on November 30.

The AIFF said Article 5.1 paragraph 1 of Annexe 3 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players provides that prior to a registration period commencing, associations may amend or modify the dates under “exceptional circumstances”.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is clearly an exceptional circumstance, the AIFF said.

“In view of the above, FIFA has decided to allow all its MAsto amend season dates and/or registration periods, either within the FIFA Tansfer Matching System (TMS) or by otherwise notifying FIFA.” The AIFF said its Executive Committee on May 13 took a decision to conclude the current season (2019-20) on its original end date of May 31.

Regarding ‘Expiring Agreements and New Agreements’, the AIFF said: “There will not be any effects on an agreement expiring at the end of the current season as there is no change in the actual end date of the 2019-20 Season and all such agreements shall expire on their original end date.

“In case, an employment agreement is due to commence at the original start date of a new season, such commencement be delayed until the new start date of a new season.

“Notwithstanding the recommended amendment to agreement dates, any payment that contractually falls due prior to the new commencement date of an agreement should be delayed until the new start date of the 2020-21 Season.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune reports 10 deaths and 242 Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday
May 29, 2020 21:56 IST
TN breaches 20K mark with biggest single day spike of 874 Covid cases
May 29, 2020 21:49 IST
Drug lord Cheetah’s police remand extended till June 2
May 29, 2020 21:46 IST
I miss bowling the most; can’t wait to start spinning again: Kuldeep
May 29, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.