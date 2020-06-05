Sections
Home / Football / AIFF invites bids for new I-League clubs

AIFF invites bids for new I-League clubs

Prospective owners will be able to purchase the invitation to tender from the Football House in Delhi between June 10 and June 20 upon payment of Rs 4 lakh.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File image of ISL. (ISL)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday invited bids for new clubs who would take part in the Hero I-League from 2020-21. The bids have been invited from non-Hero I-League cities and includes names of several cities like New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, amongst others, according to an AIFF media release.

Prospective owners will be able to purchase the invitation to tender from the Football House in Delhi between June 10 and June 20 upon payment of Rs 4 lakh.

“As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions,” the release said.

The previous season of the I-League saw 11 clubs, including AIFF’s developmental outfit Indian Arrows, take part in the competition. However, champions Mohun Bagan are set to merge with ATK and will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) next season.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot ties Safa in under 30 seconds, shares video
Jun 05, 2020 15:49 IST
Sensex rallies 306.54 points to end at 34,287.24, Nifty jumps 113.05 points to 10,142.15
Jun 05, 2020 15:46 IST
Actor Rajesh Kareer asks Good Samaritans to stop giving him more money
Jun 05, 2020 15:41 IST
Bentley to cut 1,000 UK jobs to contain fallout from coronavirus crisis
Jun 05, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.