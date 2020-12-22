Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Aim is to prepare Indian Arrows players for 2022 AFC U-19 Qualifiers: Venkatesh

Aim is to prepare Indian Arrows players for 2022 AFC U-19 Qualifiers: Venkatesh

The Arrows are currently quarantining in Kolkata ahead of the 2020/21 season of the I-League beginning on January 9.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Players of Indian Arrows. (Indian Arrows/Facebook)

AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows’ aim is to get its new batch of players ready for the 2022 AFC U-19 Qualifiers, head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said on Tuesday. The Arrows are currently quarantining in Kolkata ahead of the 2020/21 season of the I-League beginning on January 9.

“It is the vision of the AIFF to prepare this batch of boys for the 2022 AFC U-19 Qualifiers. For the boys at this stage of their footballing careers, it is a great opportunity for them to play football at a senior level,” Venkatesh said during a virtual media interaction.

The new batch of Indian Arrows players got their first taste of life in senior football when they participated in the IFA Shield earlier this month. Venkatesh believes that the experience will help the boys ahead of the I-League.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to play in the IFA Shield. Playing against senior teams with foreign players certainly helped prepare the boys for what is to come once the Hero I-League gets underway,” Venkatesh stated.

“The results may not have been in our favour, but they were close matches, and the boys have learnt a lot.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
Dr Fauci calls UK travel ban ‘dramatic step’ to contain new Covid variant
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to meet Prez with 20 mn signatures against laws
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Verbal autopsy to be done of Chandigarh’s Covid deaths
by HT Correspondent
Gujarat firm to set up new sanitary landfill in Chandigarh
by HT Correspondent
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.