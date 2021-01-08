Sections
Home / Football / Ajax signs striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:30 IST

By Associated Press, AMSTERDAM

Liverpool:West Ham's Sebastien Haller, left, challenges for the ball with Everton's Mason Holgate during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park. (AP)

Dutch league leader Ajax announced Friday it has agreed to sign striker Sébastien Haller from West Ham for 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) in a move that will bolster the Amsterdam club’s injury-hit front line.

Ajax said that the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international will sign a contract until June 30, 2025.

The transfer reunites Haller with Ajax coach Eric ten Hag, his former coach at Eredivisie team FC Utrecht, where he played for two and a half years.

Haller made 50 appearances for West Ham after his 2019 transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored 14 goals for the Hammers.

