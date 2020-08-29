Albert Roca leaves Hyderabad to join Koeman’s staff at Barcelona

Sections
Roca, who had earlier coached Bengaluru FC in both the I-League and the ISL, had been appointed as head coach of Hyderabad after the sacking of Phil Brown in January but had taken full charge of the team only in June.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Albert Roca had earlier worked with Dutchman Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona, Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Spanish football coach Albert Roca has left Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC to join Ronald Koeman’s staff at Barcelona as fitness coach, both clubs announced on Saturday. Roca, who had earlier coached Bengaluru FC in both the I-League and the ISL, had been appointed as head coach of Hyderabad after the sacking of Phil Brown in January but had taken full charge of the team only in June.

“After lengthy deliberations, Hyderabad FC has taken the decision to allow Albert Roca, who hails from Catalonia, to rejoin the club where he was part of the first team staff from 2003 to 2008,” Hyderabad stated in a press release.

“For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. I am aware that all our fans will be disheartened but believe me, it’s not an easy goodbye for me either,” Roca said.

Barcelona took to Twitter to make the appointment public. “Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman. Barça would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barça during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague,” the club wrote.



Roca had earlier worked with Dutchman Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona, Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia. He joined Bengaluru as head coach in 2016 and led the team to the 2016 AFC Cup final, which they lost to Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

Roca’s Bengaluru then finished fourth, seven points behind champions Aizawl, in the 2016-17 I-League. They, however, finished that season with the Federation Cup title. A year later, Bengaluru finished top of the ISL league phase in their debut campaign in the tournament, before losing the final to Chennaiyin FC.

