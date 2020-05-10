Sections
Home / Football / Alex Morgan becomes U.S. national team’s newest soccer mom

Alex Morgan becomes U.S. national team’s newest soccer mom

Morgan, who is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, announced on Twitter on Saturday that their daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco was born on Thursday.

Updated: May 10, 2020 09:05 IST

By Reuters,

US's Alex Morgan takes a shot for goal during the International Women's friendly football match between the US and Belgium (File Photo)

Alex Morgan, who helped the United States women’s soccer team to World Cup and Olympic titles, has become the newest mom in the national squad after giving birth to her first child.

Morgan, who is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, announced on Twitter on Saturday that their daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco was born on Thursday.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,” tweeted the national team forward, who was part of the U.S. 2019 and 2015 World Cup winning teams and 2012 Olympic gold medal squad.

Morgan had planned to represent the U.S. at the 2020 Tokyo Games and would have faced a time crunch to get back to full fitness by July but with the Olympics postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, she will no longer face the same pressure.



There have been only a handful of mothers who have played for the U.S. national team.

Jessica McDonald was the only mom on the U.S. 2019 World Cup winning squad, while Christie Pearce Rampone and Kate Markgraf were part of the 2008 Olympic team.

Pearce Rampone was also a member of the 2012 Olympic squad.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China face off along Sikkim border
May 10, 2020 09:57 IST
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
May 10, 2020 04:22 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
May 10, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Drop in number of fatalities as civic bodies struggle to update data due to Covid-19 lockdown
May 10, 2020 10:43 IST
Sonam Kapoor shares a stunning pic with mom Sunita on Mother’s Day
May 10, 2020 10:42 IST
7 videos which went all sorts of viral this week
May 10, 2020 10:40 IST
Golfer Muniyappa finds the rub of his village green
May 10, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.