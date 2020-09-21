Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Alli ‘doesn’t need to be sacrificed’, says Mourinho

Alli ‘doesn’t need to be sacrificed’, says Mourinho

The 24-year-old also missed the trip to Bulgaria for Spurs’ Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv last week and British media have linked him with a move to Paris St Germain.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:05 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 13, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill/File photo (Pool via REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said Dele Alli “doesn’t need to be sacrificed” but that he wants a balanced squad and it is difficult to fit all of his players into it. Alli was left out of Spurs’ 5-2 win against Southampton on Sunday and speculation over the England midfielder’s future has grown since he was substituted at halftime in their 1-0 defeat by Everton in their Premier League opener.

The 24-year-old also missed the trip to Bulgaria for Spurs’ Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv last week and British media have linked him with a move to Paris St Germain.

“You could see our team. I cannot start with all of them and I cannot have a bench without defenders or midfielders. In the same way the squad is a puzzle, the bench is also a little puzzle,” said Mourinho.

When asked if he wanted Alli to stay at Spurs, Mourinho said: “I want a balanced squad, that’s what I want. He doesn’t need to be sacrificed, but the squad is a puzzle.”

Spurs face Leyton Orient in the League Cup on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
Sep 21, 2020 16:25 IST
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
Sep 21, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

Dibyendu: OTT is a content driven industry and not a star driven industry
Sep 21, 2020 17:19 IST
Viral photo of cop holding a woman protester inappropriately draws criticism
Sep 21, 2020 17:17 IST
In Tripura, Congress observes 12-hour strike, over 800 party workers detained
Sep 21, 2020 17:12 IST
Lockdown announced in 12 districts of Chhattisgarh
Sep 21, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.