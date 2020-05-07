Ander Herrera says he never wanted to leave Manchester United

Sections
The Spaniard has now revealed he didn’t want to leave the club and explained what transpired behind the scenes that saw him join PSG.

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:28 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Paris

Former Manchester United player Ander Herrera. (Action Images via Reuters)

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has lifted the lid from his unceremonious exit from Manchester United last season. Herrera joined French giants Paris St. Germain on a free transfer last season after contract discussions with the Red Devils hierarchy reached an impasse.

“When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United,” Herrera was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them. I respect them a lot.



“They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don’t. They really suffer when things don’t go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back,” he added.

Herrera’s PSG were recently crowned Ligue 1 champions after the season was called off prematurely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder said he didn’t celebrate the title looking at the situation and it was bittersweet moment for him.

“To be honest, I didn’t celebrate it. I love football but I love to play football and win trophies on the pitch.”

“I hope we can fight for the cup titles that we still have to play on the pitch with fans in the stadium and let’s see if we can also fight for the Champions League.

“To be honest, it’s quite sad to win my first league title like this,” he added.

