Sections
Home / Football / Andrea Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 coach

Andrea Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 coach

Pirlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, spent a decade at AC Milan before making the switch to Juventus, where he won four league titles and an Italian Cup during a four-year spell.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:18 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Juventus' Andrea Pirlo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Indonesia Super League All-Stars at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta. (AP)

Juventus have appointed their former World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as coach of the Under-23 side, the Serie A champions said.

Pirlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, spent a decade at AC Milan before making the switch to Juventus, where he won four league titles and an Italian Cup during a four-year spell.

He left Juventus in 2015 and ended his playing career with Major League Soccer club New York City.

“Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is ... the new coach of the Under-23 team,” Juventus said in a statement on Thursday.



“A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy. Welcome back, Coach Pirlo!”

Pirlo won 116 caps for Italy and helped them to World Cup success in 2006.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic: Children carry high levels of coronavirus
Jul 31, 2020 10:50 IST
Prioritise essential international travel, wear masks on planes: WHO
Jul 31, 2020 10:43 IST
WhatsApp to soon let you mute group chats forever
Jul 31, 2020 10:40 IST
Can’t stop the music: Argentine child orchestras play on amid lockdown
Jul 31, 2020 10:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.