Andrej Kramaric scores all four as Hoffenheim stun Borussia Dortmund

Andrej Kramaric became the first Hoffenheim player to score four goals in a Bundesliga game, overwhelming Borussia Dortmund with a one-sided 4-0 away victory on Saturday.

The Croatian striker, his club’s top scorer this season, took his campaign tally to 13 as Europa League-bound Hoffenheim moved above VfL Wolfsburg to finish in fifth place on 52 points.

Dortmund were already confirmed as runners-up to Bayern Munich, but after this embarrassing home defeat will finish 13 points adrift of the champions.

Dortmund did threaten early when Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland forced a full stretch save out of visiting goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. But after that it was 29-year-old Kramaric who dominated the game.

He opened the scoring after eight minutes after a good build up, picking his spot and curling the ball home from just outside the penalty area.

On the half hour mark the former Leicetser City forward doubled his tally after beating the offside trap to slot home from close range.

After the break, Kramaric was given far too much room by a sleepy Dortmund defence to complete his hattrick in the 48th minute. When home defender Mats Hummels pushed Moanes Dabbur in the penalty area two minutes later, Kramaric stepped up to take the chance for a fourth goal.

He slotted the penalty home under the body of Dortmund’s goalkeeper Roman Burki to seal a dominant performance.