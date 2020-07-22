Sections
Home / Football / Anirudh Thapa can play in Europe: Portuguese defender Henrique Sereno

Anirudh Thapa can play in Europe: Portuguese defender Henrique Sereno

The 22-year-old Thapa has impressed with his game while turning out for both his club and the national team.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 21:52 IST

By Press Trust of India, PTI

File image of Anirudh Thapa celebrating a goal with India teammate and captain Sunil Chhetri. (Image Courtesy: IAFF)

Former Portugal defender Henrique Sereno feels young India international Anirudh Thapa has it in him to play club football in Europe. The central defender, who won back-to-back ISL title at ATK (2016) and Chennaiyin (2017-18) was all praise for his former teammate Thapa while speaking duirng a Live Instagram chat with Chennaiyin fan group Super Machans. Thapa was also a part of the triumphant Chennaiyin outfit.

“We had many good young players like Anirudh Thapa. He can play in Europe. He is a very good number 10 and has very nice skills. We also had Jeje (Lalpekhlua) who is a great striker,” Sereno said.

The 22-year-old Thapa has impressed with his game while turning out for both his club and the national team. “We had so many players. Even the players who didn’t play a lot like Keenan (Almeida), (Fulganco) Cardozo, they had amazing skills but they didn’t get many chances but they were good in the training. That was the key to success,” the Portugese added.

Asked about the best Indian player in the title-winning Chennaiyin FC squad, Sereno said, “The strongest Indian player in the club was my captain Dhanpal Ganesh. He is very strong. Usually, Indian players are not too big. Dhanpal used to win every single ball in the midfield. He used to communicate well with the defenders.”



But the top player overall in that Chennaiyin team was Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto, he said. “Raphael Augusto for me was the best Chennaiyin player. He was very skilful. He could have played for any team in Europe but he chose to play in India. For me, he was the best I had played at Chennaiyin FC,” he explained.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

50-bed Covid Care Centre set up adjoining DMCH in Ludhiana
Jul 22, 2020 22:23 IST
Panjab University panel suggests allowing final-semester students of affiliated colleges to take exams from home
Jul 22, 2020 22:24 IST
To attract more investors, PM Modi cites India’s high FDI cap in defence, space
Jul 22, 2020 22:23 IST
Assam flood situation continues to be grim; Centre assures Rs 346 crore as relief
Jul 22, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.