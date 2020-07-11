Sections
Home / Football / Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich

Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich

Norwich started the season brightly with a rash of goals from Finnish forward Teemu Pukki and a stunning upset victory at home over Manchester City.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:34 IST

By Associated Press, Norwich

Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v West Ham United - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - July 11, 2020 West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their second goal (Pool via REUTERS)

Michail Antonio scored all the goals as West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to relegate the Canaries from the Premier League on Saturday.

Antonio has been a standout player since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since July 1 he’s scored six out of his eight league goals this season and assisted another.

Norwich is 13 points from safety with a maximum nine points possible.

The 30-year-old Antonio opened the scoring with a tap-in at the far post after Issa Diop flicked on Jarrod Bowen’s corner in the 11th minute.



He made it 2-0 at another set piece when he headed in off Mark Noble’s free kick in first-half stoppage time. A simple pass over the top from Noble found Antonio in plenty of space on the counterattack for the third. Tim Krul saved his first shot but the rebound was at the ideal height for Antonio to head in.

Noble had a hand in the fourth goal as well, finding Ryan Fredericks in space on the right. Fredericks sent in a low cross through Norwich’s static defense for Antonio to apply the finish.

Norwich started the season brightly with a rash of goals from Finnish forward Teemu Pukki and a stunning upset victory at home over Manchester City.

But the good form soon faded and the club had bad fortune with injuries. Since English soccer restarted last month in empty stadiums, Norwich has lost every match it’s played — six in the league and one in the FA Cup.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man shares sweet email his dad sent after he got rejected in an interview
Jul 11, 2020 20:33 IST
Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich
Jul 11, 2020 20:34 IST
World Population Day: Covid-19 restricts birth control access, impacts family planning campaign in Ludhiana
Jul 11, 2020 20:30 IST
Sara Ali Khan’s new throwback post is cuteness overload. Check it out here
Jul 11, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.