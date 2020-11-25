Sections
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60

The football legend suffered a heart attack, weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona (Twitter)

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has confirmed

 

The football legend suffered a cardiac arrest, weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain. Maradona was battling several health issues.

(More details awaited)

