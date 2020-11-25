Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60
The football legend suffered a heart attack, weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.
Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:22 IST
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has confirmed
The football legend suffered a cardiac arrest, weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain. Maradona was battling several health issues.
(More details awaited)