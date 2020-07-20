Arsenal don’t need European football to attract talent: Arteta

Sections
Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on a spot in Europe for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:39 IST

By Reuters, London

Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Arsenal v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 18, 2020 Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS / Matthew Childs / Pool (REUTERS)

Arsenal will still be able to attract top players to the club even if they do not secure European football next season, manager Mikel Arteta has said. Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on a spot in Europe for the first time since the 1995-96 season. They can qualify for next season’s Europa League by defeating Chelsea in the FA Cup final but Arteta said the club’s history and values should be enough to persuade players to sign.

“I don’t think we should bring players that need a lot of convincing,” he added. “The feeling I get when I talk to a lot of people is that the players still want to come to the club because of the history, the way we do things, our values, the fans we have, our stadium.

“That’s a really attractive thing, that’s my feeling.”

