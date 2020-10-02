Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Arsenal edge past Liverpool on penalties in League Cup

Arsenal edge past Liverpool on penalties in League Cup

With the Premier League champions making several changes to the team that beat Arsenal in the league 3-1 on Monday and their opponents also rotating, it was always unlikely to be a high-class encounter.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:16 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

Arsenal celebrate winning the penalty shootout. (Pool via REUTERS)

Arsenal squeezed past Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to advance to the League Cup quarter-finals on Thursday after a goalless 90 minutes.

With the Premier League champions making several changes to the team that beat Arsenal in the league 3-1 on Monday and their opponents also rotating, it was always unlikely to be a high-class encounter.

Liverpool had the better chances and should have been awarded a 44th-minute penalty when Diogo Jota was brought down in the box.

The resulting free kick eventually led to Takumi Minimino finding space and smashing his close-range shot onto the crossbar.



Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno made two consecutive saves to stop Jota and Marko Grujic and the visitors responded with a chance of their own as Rob Holding’s header was punched away by Adrian in the 70th minute.

The Gunners also appealed for a penalty in stoppage time when James Milner fell and handled the ball.

The referee Kevin Friend did not point to the spot and there is no VAR in the competition.

Arsenal, however, celebrated in shootout when Joe Willock’s spot kick crept under keeper Adrian to send them through.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Oct 02, 2020 08:45 IST
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
Oct 02, 2020 08:03 IST
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Oct 02, 2020 09:24 IST
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Oct 02, 2020 08:50 IST

latest news

‘I’ll take it off him’: Rahul on Orange Cap battle with teammate Mayank
Oct 02, 2020 09:59 IST
2 arrested for rape and murder of 2-year-old in MP
Oct 02, 2020 09:51 IST
Two killed in Assam by villagers on suspicion of them being witches, 9 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 09:49 IST
Wildlife sanctuary near proposed Chandrapur greenfield airport: Panel to submit report by Oct 31
Oct 02, 2020 09:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.