Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Arsenal manager Arteta sweating over Aubameyang fitness

Arsenal manager Arteta sweating over Aubameyang fitness

“We want him back as quickly as possible but he has a small strain,” Arteta said. “We need a few days, I don’t know if it’s a week or two weeks. It will depend on how the injury evolves.”

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 09:15 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 19, 2020 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Jon Super (Pool via REUTERS)

Arsenal have been handed an injury blow ahead of a packed festive schedule, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang facing up to two weeks on the sidelines due to a calf strain. Gabon striker Aubameyang missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Everton in the Premier League and is set to be ruled out of Tuesday’s League Cup tie against Manchester City, as well as Premier League games against Chelsea on Boxing Day and Brighton & Hove Albion three days later.

“We want him back as quickly as possible but he has a small strain,” Arteta said. “We need a few days, I don’t know if it’s a week or two weeks. It will depend on how the injury evolves.”

Saturday’s result meant Arsenal have lost five of their last seven league games and lie in 15th place with 14 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

It is their worst start to a season since 1974-75, raising the pressure on Spaniard Arteta, who took charge of the club in December last year.



“There is no question, the results are not good enough and not acceptable for the standards of this club and this is the challenge and the fight that we are against,” Arteta said.

“It’s a really complicated situation, but I am very encouraged from what I see from the players to continue doing what we are trying to do.”

Former England captain Alan Shearer said Arteta should be worried about his future.

“I wouldn’t be sure [if they will stay up]. Not with that starting team and the attitude of some of those players,” Shearer told the BBC. “Arteta should be a worried man relying on that group of players.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
by Saubhadra Chatterji

latest news

PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Clause is ‘good to go’
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
SSC CHSL 2020 application deadline extended, CGL notification to be released on Dec 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UP CM wants timelines for Covid vaccination met, but challenges remain
by Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.