Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Arsenal’s Aubameyang brushes off Kroos criticism of his goal celebrations

Arsenal’s Aubameyang brushes off Kroos criticism of his goal celebrations

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Germany international Kroos said this week that he was not a fan of the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s celebrations and did not believe it was the behaviour of a good role model.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 10:42 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action. (Pool via REUTERS)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended his goal celebrations that involve him wearing the masks of different superheroes after being criticised by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Germany international Kroos said this week that he was not a fan of the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s celebrations and did not believe it was the behaviour of a good role model.

Kroos had also criticised Antoine Griezmann for performing dance moves from the video game Fortnite after scoring goals.

Aubameyang, who has in the past worn masks of superheroes like Batman, Spiderman and Black Panther after finding the net, hit back on social media saying he would continue his celebrations.



“By the way. Does this @ToniKroos have kids? Just to remember I did it for my son few times and I will do it again,” Aubameyang said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a picture of him in a cape, as drawn by a child.

“I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like these junior school pupils. Talk and don’t forget #maskon #staysafe.”

Aubameyang has scored two goals in the Premier League this season and will look to add to his tally when Arsenal travel to Leeds United on Nov. 22 following the international break.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Inadvertent error’: Twitter responds over removal of Amit Shah’s profile picture
Nov 13, 2020 09:55 IST
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Nov 13, 2020 08:21 IST
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
Nov 13, 2020 10:11 IST
India’s records less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 6th day in a row
Nov 13, 2020 10:20 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: What is ‘Dominion’ Trump blaming for ‘electoral fraud’?
Nov 13, 2020 11:03 IST
Measles cases reach 23-year high, killing more than 200,000
Nov 13, 2020 10:59 IST
Bypolls over, surveillance teams to identify cases in Manipur constituencies
Nov 13, 2020 10:50 IST
Swami Vivekananda’s message motivates us to serve society: JNU VC
Nov 13, 2020 10:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.