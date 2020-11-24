Arsenal’s Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds

Sections
Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:52 IST

By Reuters, London

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Arsenal - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - November 22, 2020 Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis (Pool via REUTERS)

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has apologised after being sent off for headbutting Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski in Sunday’s goalless draw in the Premier League.

Pepe was red carded in the 51st minute after VAR officials spotted the incident.

“I let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there are no excuses for my behaviour,” the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international wrote on Instagram.

“I am deeply sorry and would like to apologise to the fans, my team mates, my coach and everyone else at the club.”

Pepe and Alioski were subjected to racial abuse on social media after the game, and Arsenal and Leeds said they would work with authorities to trace those responsible.

Pepe will miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League matches but could feature in Thursday’s Europa League game at Molde.

