Sections
Home / Football / Arsenal signs Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari to bolster defense

Arsenal signs Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari to bolster defense

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:40 IST

By Associated Press, London

Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari (Arsenal twitter)

Arsenal bolstered its defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right back Cedric Soares and center back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meet Paritosh Anand: The boy who dreamt and conquered
Aug 24, 2020 20:46 IST
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Aug 24, 2020 20:44 IST
Music paramours Tech Panda and Kenzani leading all the way
Aug 24, 2020 20:43 IST
Galwan face-off: Veterans’ body demands release of benefits to kin of soldiers from Punjab
Aug 24, 2020 20:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.