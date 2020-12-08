Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Arsenal struggling without Ozil’s creativity, says Ljungberg

Arsenal struggling without Ozil’s creativity, says Ljungberg

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March and was not named in the squad lists for the Premier League and the Europa League, effectively sidelining the 32-year-old until January when the club can submit a new list.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:17 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Mesut Ozil with manager Mikel Arteta as he is substituted REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files (REUTERS)

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has questioned the club’s decision to freeze out Mesut Ozil from their Premier League squad and says there are few better players at opening up defences than the German playmaker.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March and was not named in the squad lists for the Premier League and the Europa League, effectively sidelining the 32-year-old until January when the club can submit a new list.

Without a recognised playmaker in the squad, Arsenal have looked listless in attack, scoring only 10 goals in 11 league matches. Arteta’s side are 15th and trail leaders Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points.

Ljungberg, who took over as interim coach at Arsenal when Unai Emery was sacked last season and assisted Arteta until departing in August, said he did not know why Ozil was not in the picture.



“When you have a player like that, and I don’t say he should play every single week ... but when you have possession and you need to find that cute pass, I don’t think there are any better players than Mesut doing that,” Ljungberg told Sky Sports.

“Of course you lose a bit defensively, but it’s a decision they’ve made. I don’t know why the decision’s been made and he’s outside the 25-man squad, so they can’t use him.

“But for those things, I don’t think there are many better in the world.”

Arteta has previously said that Ozil’s situation is a “football decision”. The German, who is one of the highest-paid players at the club, is out of contract at the end of the season.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP
Dec 08, 2020 10:53 IST
Bharat Bandh: Security beefed up at Delhi borders; police patrol marketplaces
Dec 08, 2020 10:28 IST
As states brace for Bharat Bandh, police departments issue travel advisory
Dec 08, 2020 10:04 IST
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after his visit to farmers
Dec 08, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

Bharat Bandh: Train, buses, taxi services unaffected in Mumbai
Dec 08, 2020 10:55 IST
Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest after visit to farmers, tweets AAP
Dec 08, 2020 10:53 IST
In Chhattisgarh, Congress urges people to support Bharat Bandh
Dec 08, 2020 10:47 IST
Thai demonstrators plan protest against Royal defamation law
Dec 08, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.