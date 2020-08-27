Sections
Mikel Arteta ‘pretty confident’ about new deal for Aubameyang

The 31-year-old Aubameyang, who has been Arsenal’s top scorer for the last two seasons, is out of contract at the end of the forthcoming season.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:18 IST

By Associated Press, London

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Arsenal v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 1, 2020 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill (Pool via REUTERS)

“I keep being positive,” Arteta said.

“We had some really good talks with him and his agent, and I am pretty confident that we are going to find an agreement soon. That’s my feeling again.

“I think he should be very happy he is able to stay at the club for a long time and I think people will be delighted with this news.” Aubameyang has scored 54 goals in 85 Premier League games since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.



Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Liverpool in the Community Shield — the traditional curtain-raiser to the new season — Arteta also said he is “pretty positive” the club will complete the signing of Brazilian center back Gabriel Magalhães from Lille.

“Regarding Gabriel, we cannot announce anything yet. The deal is not finalized,” Arteta said.

“You all know he is a player that we were following for a long time and hopefully we can get him.” Brazil winger Willian has already joined Arsenal in the offseason after his contract expired at Chelsea.

