Home / Football / Ashley Young becomes 6th Inter player with virus ahead of derby

Ashley Young becomes 6th Inter player with virus ahead of derby

Inter said on Sunday that Young took a test the previous day at the club’s training center and is now isolating at home.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:01 IST

By Press Trust of India, Milan

In this July 13, 2020 file photo Inter Milan's Ashley Young celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match. (AP)

Inter Milan winger Ashley Young has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the sixth Nerazzurri player to contract the virus in the past week.

The news comes less than a week before Inter plays Milan in a derby match.

Teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Škriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionuț Radu all tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Škriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionuț Radu all tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Inter plays Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Oct. 17, in their first match after the international break.

